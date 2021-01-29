Eric Jones had one more icy creation up his sleeve to commemorate the Buffalo Bills’ playoff run.
The West Clarksville artist, known primarily for caricature work, debuted his latest snow sculpture on Thursday afternoon at Empire City Farms in Cuba. His creation depicts the bond between Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, with the Pro Bowl teammates locking arms.
“I wanted to reflect the support and the camaraderie that the Buffalo Bills fan base has,” Jones says. “When a team gets eliminated, people just go back to their lives. But in Western New York, we support our Bills, win or lose, and I wanted to congratulate them on a good season and show that kind of a tribute to the kind of season the Bills had and the kind of fans that they have.”
Cuba Chamber of Commerce, White Imprints and farm owner Bonnie Blair offered the space to Jones to host his sculpture at Empire City Farms. The sculpture, like his snow sculpture of Allen last week, is made with snow and spray paint — with a small wooden brace to support it.
“There was some engineering involved that wasn’t in the first carving, but other than that, it wasn’t that difficult,” Jones says. “It was a lot of fun.
Jones hopes to raise money for the Patricia Allen fund, named for the quarterback’s late grandmother, at O’Shei Children’s Hospital, with several Bills works. He teamed up with White Imprints of Cuba to make t-shirts with Bills-related designs with a portion of each sale going to charity. Visitors to the snow sculpture are also asked to make a donation.
There has been a steady stream of cars entering and exiting the grounds, with people getting out to take photos and selfies.
“We set up a donation link on the Cuba Chamber of Commerce so when people come through and look at this new sculpture, there will be signs there where they can donate and 100% of that will go to the Patricia Allen fund,” Jones says.