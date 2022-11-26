Emigrating from Ukraine in the 1940s, local resident Anastasia Stella Pancio has called Olean home for over 73 years.
Pancio turned 100 years old Tuesday, celebrating the milestone with over 75 family members and friends at St. Bonaventure University last Sunday.
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello issued a proclamation in Pancio’s honor, wishing her many more happy and healthy years.
During World War II, a young Anastasia Burczak fled war-torn Ukraine in her early 20s. She left behind her home and every family member. Some disappeared by the Russians, and most she never saw again.
Through the charity of strangers, Anastasia immigrated to western New York. She took a job at a local tile company, communicating with coworkers through an interpreter as she learned English.
Anastasia met Mike Pancio, married him and together built the home where they raised a family. She has four children, 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren — and counting. She still lives in the same house.
THERE IS STILL time to sponsor a wreath to honor those who gave their lives for the nation.
Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Dec. 17 in Bath National Cemetery. Wreath sponsorship can be made online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/NYBNCB until Monday. Individual wreaths are $15 and tax deductible. Other donation levels are also available. Wreath sponsorships received after the deadline date will be applied to the following year’s event.
This year’s theme is “Find a Way to Serve” and the mission is to REMEMBER the Fallen, HONOR those who Serve, and TEACH our children the value of Freedom.
The public is invited to attend the wreath-laying ceremony that begins at noon and participate in the placing of the wreaths immediately following the ceremony. Follow the Bath event at www.facebook.com/WAABathNY NationalCemetery.