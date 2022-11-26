Olean woman celebrates 100th birthday

Olean resident Anastasia Stella Pancio (center right) turned 100 years old Tuesday. She celebrated the milestone day with over 75 family members and friends last Sunday at St. Bonaventure University.

Emigrating from Ukraine in the 1940s, local resident Anastasia Stella Pancio has called Olean home for over 73 years.

Pancio turned 100 years old Tuesday, celebrating the milestone with over 75 family members and friends at St. Bonaventure University last Sunday.

 

