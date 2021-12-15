Olean police and parcel services are cautioning area residents about the threat of porch pirates.
On Monday, city police reported an increase in package thefts coming into the department. While not unheard of up until now, police reported incidents have become more frequent as holiday-season deliveries ramp up.
“No one wants to fall victim to the antics of a porch pirate _ including you. Consider implementing these low-cost solutions so your package makes it off the porch and into your home,” city police said.
They offered several tips to keep packages out of the wrong hands.
- Ship it to work: Keep your package off the porch in the first place. If your workplace allows, consider shipping your packages to your workplace instead of your home.
- Enlist a neighbor’s help: Do you have a neighbor or a friend that’s usually home? If so, see if they can wait for your package or keep an eye out for it.
- Require a signature: Consider requesting a signature for your package to be dropped off. That way, your package won’t be left on your porch exposed to potential thieves.
- Be proactive: If you’re sending a package, ask the recipient to share information on the safest way for them to receive deliveries.
- Take advantage of alternative delivery options and alerts: FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS all have alternative pickup and delivery options available. Visit their websites to explore your options and update your delivery preferences. You can also sign up for delivery alerts to track your package and stay up-to-date on delivery times.
- Get technical: Consider investing in low-cost technologies like automatic light timers and motion-sensored lights.
- Keep your porch clear and visible: It may seem counter-intuitive, but if a thief has no place to hide, they’re less likely to take the risk of going up to your porch in the first place.
- Ask for your box to be nondescript: Ordering from a high-end store? Consider marking the “gift” checkbox when you purchase so the package comes in a plain box. You can also request this of friends and family so your box doesn’t grab attention.
- Find strength in numbers: Neighborhood groups on social media or community apps like Next door can provide your neighborhood a system for reporting suspicious activity to each other.
- Consider cameras or security systems: It may not be a low-cost option, but our list wouldn’t be complete without the recommendation of a home security device. Signs announcing the presence of a home security system can go a long way in your efforts to scare off a thief. In fact, homes without security systems are 300% more likely to be broken into or vandalized. Bonus: You may be able to receive a discount on your homeowners’ insurance. Check with your independent agent for details.
- Strategically-placed security cameras, or devices like video doorbells and lock boxes, can also go a long way in mitigating package theft and have increased in popularity for their ability to catch thieves in the act.
The U.S. Postal Service offers several tips for those worried about package thefts:
- Promptly pickup mail: Try not to leave letters and packages in your mailbox or at your door for any length of time.
- Deposit mail close to pickup time: Deposit outgoing mail into USPS Blue Collection Boxes before the last collection or inside your local post office.
- Inquire about overdue mail: If you do not receive a check, credit card, or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the sender as soon as possible and inquire about it.
- Don’t send cash: Be careful about what you send. Don’t risk sending cash in the mail.
- Arrange for prompt pickup: If you cannot be home to receive a package, make another arrangement or use the USPS Hold Mail Service.
- Use Hold for Pickup: When shipping packages, use the Hold for PickUp option, and the recipients can collect the package at their local Post Office.
- Request signature confirmation: When mailing something important, consider requesting Signature Confirmation for the intended recipient.
- File a change of address: If you move, make sure you file a change of address with the Postal Service and let your financial institutions know as well
United Parcel Service and FedEx also offered advice:
- Enroll in carriers’ free services: UPS My Choice, FedEx Delivery Manager and USPS Informed Delivery can assist with holding packages, rerouting to more secure pickup locations or other features, depending on the carrier. The major carriers also offer free package update information, including emails and text messages when packages are heading out for delivery and after drop-off. Visit usps.com, ups.com and fedex.com for details on each carrier’s programs.
- Report a missing or stolen package: Inform the shipper if a package is delivered but is gone by the time you get to it. The shipper is responsible for initiating stolen package claims. Local law enforcement and security cameras may be helpful, officials said.
- Further protection for your packages: Insure packages for the actual value (Up to $50,000 for UPS shipments) or even purchase separate parcel insurance for additional recourse.
- Explore technology options: Devices such as the Latch building access system or Ring smart doorbells could be used to ensure delivery safety.