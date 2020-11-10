As we look ahead to Veterans Day, which is Wednesday, we urge readers to take a long look at our special section inserted today, saluting veterans from the Twin Tiers.
Many readers of both the Olean Times Herald and The Bradford Era submitted photos and stories about veterans in their families, and we express our gratitude over the response.
There were a couple of submissions that arrived too late for the special section, which was printed last week, but we include them here.
Thomas J. Weis of Lubbock, Texas sent in a photo of his father, Olean native James E. Weis, along with an OTH news clipping of his father’s service in World War II.
Ensign James Weiss flew in a U.S. Navy search plane in Fleet Air Wing 4 during the war, taking part in an attack on Japanese installations in the Northern Kurile Islands — possessions of Russia today — on April 10, 1945.
“Numerous rocket hits were scored on buildings and the target area was raked with hundreds of rounds of machine gun strafing fire at Hayake Gawa on Paramushiru,” a dispatch printed in the OTH stated. All the U.S. planes in the attack returned safely.
Thomas Weis tells us his father was the son of Ernest and Helen Weis of 924 N. Union St. “I grew up hearing plenty of North Olean stories,” Thomas writes.
After returning from the war, James married Elizabeth Ann McGavisk in September 1945. They eventually settled in Port Allegany in the early 1950s, where James was employed in the mould shop of the Pierce Glass Co. He also served in the Naval Reserves for many years, rising to the rank of lieutenant commander.
The picture included here was taken in September 1959. James passed away on Oct. 31, 1970, at the age of 49.
WE ALSO RECEIVED a photo of Mielad Shahean Simon, who served in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II as an airplane mechanic, stationed in the United States.
He was one of five siblings who served during the war.