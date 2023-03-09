Second Lt. Lawrence B. Carter, from Olean, was commander of a tank company in the 17th Tank Battalion on Nov. 23, 1944.
On that day, near Beeck, Germany, just over the border from The Netherlands, Carter’s tank took a direct hit and he was killed. He was 30 years old and had a wife back in Portville.
Carter was buried in the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial in the small Dutch town of Margraten near Maastricht.
Decades after his death, a group of volunteers in the Netherlands created a memorial book to show appreciation for the sacrifices of Allied soldiers like Carter, whose story is among the 250 that have been included.
The Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial is the final resting place of nearly 8,300 American WWII casualties. The names of another 1,722 soldiers are recorded on the Walls of the Missing. The cemetery is one of the 26 overseas American cemeteries that are administered by the American Battle Monuments Commission.
The people of the Netherlands have never forgotten the service and sacrifice of these soldiers. Since 1945, locals have adopted the graves of the soldiers, treating them like their own family and bringing flowers to the graves regularly. Many long-lasting friendships between Dutch and American families developed through the grave adoption program.
In 2014, volunteers of the Fields of Honor Foundation also initiated The Faces of Margraten project. During the biennial tribute, the graves and Walls of the Missing are decorated with the soldiers’ personal photos. Volunteers in both Europe and the U.S. have collected more than 8,500 faces so far.
On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands in 2020, the volunteers put together a book titled “The Faces of Margraten: They Will Remain Forever Young.”
Trending Food Videos
“The photos are only on display at the cemetery for a short period of time. So, we wanted to create a lasting monument in print to these men and women,” the authors of the book, Jori Videc, Sebastiaan Vonk and Arie-Jan van Hees, say.
The Dutch edition quickly sold out twice. Three years later, there finally is an American edition, which the authors presented to Deputy Chief of Mission Aleisha Woodward of the U.S. Embassy in the Netherlands on March 3.
“We wanted to bring the stories of service, sacrifice, and remembrance home,” the authors say. They added more than 50 stories to the American edition and even more faces to the book’s 10,000-name honor roll.
The book is available through the publisher, Amsterdam University Press, or every other regular book outlet in the U.S., including Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Carter was born in Olean on May 12, 1914, the son of Carl and Ceal Carter. He graduated from Olean High School in 1932 and enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 1933, serving until 1936. In February 1937 he married Genevieve Archibald of Portville.
After a stint in the Army Reserve, Carter volunteered as an officer candidate in July 1942 and went to officer candidate school at Fort Knox, Ky. He was commissioned a second lieutenant and assigned to the 7th Armored Division.
In November 1943, he signed up for overseas duty and left the 7th to go to England, where he was assigned to a cavalry reconnaissance unit. In June 1944, Carter went into France with that unit but in October 1944 he received a transfer back to the 7th Armored, then in England.
He saw action with the 17th Armored Battalion in the drive across France, Belgium and Holland, assuming command of Company A on Oct. 29, 1944, less than a month before he was killed in Germany.