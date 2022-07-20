An Olean native, Dr. Daniel Gesek Jr., was named Dentist of the Year by the Florida Dental Association at the annual Florida Dental Convention this summer in Orlando.
At a ceremony during the annual awards luncheon in June, Gesek was among the recipients of various awards from the group representing more than 8,000 professional and student members across Florida.
Gesek, who grew up in Olean and is the son of Dr. Daniel Gesek Sr., DMD, earned his undergraduate degree in chemistry from Alfred University in 1987 and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine in 1991 before studying oral and maxillofacial surgery at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.
Gesek has served as a delegate to both the FDA and American Dental Association House of Delegates, as well as the Florida and American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. He has served on various councils and committees for the groups, and is the vice chair of the ADA Council on Governmental Affairs and the FDA Board of Trustees.
He was a member of the Florida Board of Dentistry from 2007-15, and chair from 2012-23. He has been involved in anesthesia nationwide, rewriting guidelines for the state of Florida, the ADA and the American College of Emergency Physicians. He served as chair of the 2021 Florida Mission of Mercy, which treated more than 1,000 underserved and uninsured Floridians.
He married his wife, Stacy, in 1991, and they have three grown sons. Incidentally, Ms. Gesek was also honored during the convention, receiving a public service award for her work with the Florida Mission of Mercy.
The clinic is organized through the Florida Dental Association’s philanthropic foundation.
Dr. Gesek is also is active in the downtown Rotary Club of Jacksonville and he has coached baseball over the years in Ponte Vedra and Jacksonville. He enjoys reading, golfing and giving back to the community.