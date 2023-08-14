Friar Emmanuel Wenke, OFM Conv., who grew up in Olean and was a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish there, will be ordained to the priesthood at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine & Basilica in Lackawanna on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 2 p.m. He is a member of Our Lady of the Angels Province Franciscan Friars Conventual which is based in Ellicott City, Md. He will be ordained by Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer, OFM Conv., archbishop of Atlanta and a native of the Town of Tonawanda.
Friar Emmanuel completed his studies for the priesthood at Regis College in Toronto while residing at St. Bonaventure Friary. He served as a transitional deacon at the Franciscan Church of the Assumption in Syracuse. Prior to that, he spent three years as a theology instructor at Archbishop Currey High School in Baltimore.
He is the son of Deacon Matt and Mary Wenke of Olean. Deacon Wenke serves at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels in Olean. One of five children, Friar Emmanuel’s sister, Sr. Frances Marie Wenke, CP, is a member of the Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery, a contemplative order in Whitesville, Ky.
Friar Wenke will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving on Wednesday at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 4263 St. Francis Dr., Athol Springs, with a second Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels in Olean.
IT’S ALSO TIME to start preparing for the 2023 Pfeiffer Nature Center wreath sale, officials with the nonprofit reported.
If anyone collects pine cones, officials are asking for any pine cone donations and/or dried materials-nuts, dried flowers, dried hydrangea, dried apple & orange slices, and lots and lots of different pine cones to help decorate the wreaths. The supplies may be dropped off the Pfeiffer Nature Center office located at 14 S. Main St., Portville. Donors can call the office to double check someone is in the office prior to traveling to Portville at 933-0187.
Those looking to get their hands dirty can pitch in with decorating starting at 9 a.m. from Nov. 15-17 at Pleasant Valley Greenhouse. Call the center office for more information.