The League of Women Voters of Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties have dedicated the Barbara K. Chew Memorial Reading Nook at the Olean Public Library.
This comfortable, soft space to spend time in the library is made possible by a donation to LWVCA by granddaughter, Anna Rotman and family, “to support a cause vitally important to both Barbara and her granddaughter.”
The colors of the Nook, amethyst, yellow and white, are symbolic of Chew’s birthstone and love of flowers, as well as the national women’s suffrage movement in the United States — yellow for light and life, purple for loyalty and constancy of purpose and white as an emblem of purity, symbolic of quality of purpose.
Barbara passed away in August 2022 and her large family, who live around the country, was recently in Olean to celebrate the extraordinary life of their mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mentor and friend and visited the library to unveil the new Nook. Anna wanted to honor her grandmother’s extensive work in the League in this area during the 1970s and 1980s, serving in various roles, including President and NYS Board representative.
Not only does the library nook honor Barbara’s past endeavors, but solidifies the continuation of her efforts. Anna spoke about her grandmother’s work during the dedication reception.
“These are all things we need to remember,” she said, about her grandmother’s work. “Let’s go show the world our sequel,” read Anna’s 11-year-old daughter, Elena Sanchez, who wrote a poem for the event.
Also attending was another member of the previous LWV, Betty D’Arcy, formerly of Olean, now living in Owego. Betty was able to share stories of Barbara and the accomplishments of their chapter. Betty continues to be active in the Broome-Tioga LWV. This sharing of direct memories from an LWV colleague was especially meaningful for the family and current members who were in attendance.
Anna’s generosity will enable the local group to provide and maintain the Reading Nook for many years to come, as well as continue the work of non-partisan voter education, civic engagement, youth outreach, libraries and other community partnerships, which has been and continues to be the bedrock of the League for over 100 years.
“We are more than honored to carry out Barbara’s work,” said Margie McIntosh, president of the local league, re-established in 2017. “Our LWV chapter and all members are appreciative of the trust placed in us to continue the work that Barbara felt so strongly about in our own local areas and beyond.
“A gift such as this is always bittersweet and we consider it a privilege to be part of keeping Barbara’s memory as we carry on the work of the historical and modern League of Women Voters, today and tomorrow.”
Barbara’s legacy in the Olean area involves holding positions in various community organizations, concentrating on mental illness awareness, promoting community development, history and preservation, Friends of Good Music, libraries, plus being recognized by the state of New York as a member of the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls. She was also an advocate for the environment, physical and mental health, children, education, equity and equality — just to name a few of her many passions.
The ERA (Equal Rights Amendment) was prominent during Barbara’s tenure at the LWV and is still in the forefront today, although updated to reflect today’s issues. New York state will have a constitutional amendment to codify the legislation on the ballot in November 2024. LWV will offer several information events so the region’s voters can be informed and educated about the issue.
For more information about the LWVCA, a non-partisan organization, contact McIntosh at (716) 904-1327, or cattarauguslwv@gmail.com.
McIntosh said the Reading Nook is just the first of projects that the donated funds will enable the local chapter of the LWV to accomplish.
“Thank you to the OPL, Michelle La Voie, librarian, and Kathy O’Malley, children’s librarian, for allowing us to provide this area to read in the library and continue to remind people that Barbara was a passionate advocate for children, education, libraries and family,” she said. “Stop in and read!”