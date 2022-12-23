OGH serving meals

From left, Julie Becker, general manager of nutrition at Olean General Hospital; Kathy Sands, lead cook; Joe Drake, executive chef; and Shyanne Turner, lead cook, get prepared for a busy holiday weekend. The nutrition department will deliver all OGH patients a complimentary holiday meal on Christmas Day.

 Olean General Hospital

Olean General Hospital is hoping to provide some holiday cheer to their patients this Christmas.

OGH will provide special holiday meals for their patients who cannot be home with their families on Sunday for the Christmas holiday.

