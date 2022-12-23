Olean General Hospital is hoping to provide some holiday cheer to their patients this Christmas.
OGH will provide special holiday meals for their patients who cannot be home with their families on Sunday for the Christmas holiday.
OGH wants to ensure that even if it’s just a festive meal, their patients still get to celebrate the holidays in some way. Also, patients can invite family or friends to enjoy the holiday meal with them — any additional meals may be purchased for $5 per person.
“We’re overjoyed to be able to give our patients some holiday cheer when they need it most,” says Julie Becker, general manager, food and nutrition services. “No one wants to be away from their home, family, and friends during the holidays. Through these small gestures we hope to show our patients that our goal is to create a positive patient experience.”
Visitors are kindly reminded that masks must be worn at all times to ensure the safety of all patients.
Indeed, it’s a good point in the week to make mention of anyone and everyone who will be working this weekend, particularly those in health care and in public safety and public service.
That includes nurses and aides, doctors and physician assistants in ERs, as well as EMTs. paramedics, ambulance service volunteers, firefighters and law enforcement officers. To all we express our gratitude and say a prayer for you on Christmas Day.
We also express admiration for public works, highway and transportation workers, as well as all field operations workers for utilities and cable companies — given the weather forecast you all could have a hectic day today and responsibilities that could extend into the Christmas weekend.
Also, to every member of the U.S. armed forces who cannot be home with family over Christmas, we honor you and are grateful for your service.
ON TUESDAY WE NOTED how most gasoline outlets in the Olean area were more than 40 cents over the New York state average of $3.44 per gallon for 87 octane.
As of Thursday afternoon, the local price had dropped to $3.659/g, giving some relief leading into the holiday weekend.
Of course, we remember with fondness the price of only two years ago this week: $2.359/g.
We’ll check again next week on how the local price compares to the statewide average.