The city’s fire department recently acquired new transport devices for EMS personnel to help safely move young patients in an ambulance.
After a training hosted by Southern Tier Health Care System, Inc. and Oishei Children’s Hospital, the Olean Fire Department secured its own LINE2Design Pedi-Save pediatric restraint system.
“Following the training, we attended at STHCS, our department recognized the importance of ensuring a device is available in each ambulance when a child needs to be transported,” said Lieutenant Nate Veno.
The Pedi-Save is an innovative pediatric-child restraint seat system for secure emergency medical service transportation for pediatric patients ranging in weight from 10 to 100 pounds.
“The restraint system purchased allows a child patient to be strapped securely to the stretcher for transport to the hospital,” said Lieutenant Brian Livoto.
The National Association of State EMS Officials released guidance on how to address transporting children and infants in an ambulance safely. It urged that safe ambulance transport should be considered a standard of care for the EMS system equivalent to maintaining an open airway, adequate ventilation and maintaining cardiovascular circulation.
These devices are now available on each of the city’s ambulances and will be used for all pediatric patients.
“I am proud of Lieutenants Veno and Livoto’s initiative to ensure these devices are now available,” said Fire Chief Tim Richardson mentioned. “In addition, I want to thank Southern Tier Health Care System, Inc. and Oishei Children’s Hospital for shining a light on how important safe transport is for children.”
