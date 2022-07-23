Olean FD acquires child transport devices for ambulances

Lt. Nate Veno demonstrates using the Pedi-Save pediatric restraint system recently added to the Olean Fire Department’s ambulances.

 Photo provided

The city’s fire department recently acquired new transport devices for EMS personnel to help safely move young patients in an ambulance.

After a training hosted by Southern Tier Health Care System, Inc. and Oishei Children’s Hospital, the Olean Fire Department secured its own LINE2Design Pedi-Save pediatric restraint system.

