Another week, another scam.
Several members of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce reported receiving an email soliciting signatures for a document for them to DocuSign. The email appears to be from the Chamber, however, it’s from emails via @transferbigfiles.com and markletownmultiarts accounts.
“This email was not sent by the Chamber and is a scam,” the Chamber states. “While the Chamber does occasionally email out invoices to our members, this is not the norm and is not a blanket email. The invoice also would be an attachment with our address and local information.”
The Chamber notes that its emails for staff end in @oleanny.com while its website is at www.oleanny.com.
“We do not work with a third party billing service,” the Chamber states. “However, should you receive an email from the Chamber that appears suspicious, we encourage you to notify us immediately by calling 372-4433 or email to info@oleanny.com.
MEANWHILE, the New York State Division of Consumer Protection reminds active service members, veterans and their families to be on alert for scams targeting the military community.
The rise in these scams take a variety of forms such as deceptive financial services, identity theft, online shopping, employment and even impersonation. In recognition of Military Consumer Protection Month, DCP supports servicemembers by providing targeted scam prevention tips for the military community to empower them with actionable fraud prevention tips for greater awareness and control over their finances.
Scams are surging nationwide, and members of the military community are frequent targets. Many service members are young, often live away from home with frequent relocations and are managing their own finances for the first time. They collect steady paychecks and receive a range of benefits, which makes them attractive targets for opportunistic scammers.
According to Federal Trade Commission (FTC) data, fraud cost veterans, service members and their families $267 million in 2021, an astonishing 162% increase from the previous year. Furthermore, the median loss for military scam victims was $600, which is 20% higher than for the general public.
The DCP recommends scam precautions for active duty servicemembers to help identify when something isn’t right to ensure that they are prepared to protect their personal information, accounts, identity and money from fraudulent practices. If you are called to active duty, put an “Active-Duty Alert” on your credit report to minimize your risk for identity theft. Benefits include businesses must verify identity before issuing new credit and it removes names from marketing lists for unsolicited credit and insurance offers for two years.
To add an Active-Duty Alert on your credit report, contact any one of the three main credit reporting agencies. Once you have placed an Active-Duty Alert on your credit report with one of the bureaus, that bureau will send a request to the other two bureaus to do the same, so you do not have to contact all three.