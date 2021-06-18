Olean General Hospital Auxiliary’s Strawberry Festival, canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, came back strong Thursday.
This year, the festival had a pre-order option online for supporters to save a pulled pork dinner by CJ Bar-B-Que and strawberry shortcake ahead of time. Patrons could pick up a dinner or dessert in person, whether they pre-ordered or not, and a drive-thru pick-up spot offered added convenience.
“We’ve had a really good response,” says Auxiliary President Jean Wright. “A lot of businesses ordered ahead.”
In addition to the main setup in the Mercy Flight parking lot north of the medical buildings, volunteers delivered hundreds of shortcakes to businesses across the city, Wright says.
“Every year the volunteers show up and are ready to help,” she says. “Everything we do benefits the hospital.”
Wright says the event couldn’t succeed without the leadership from Crystal Kling, OGH volunteer services coordinator, and volunteer Harold Price, who oversees the strawberry shortcake production and packaging.
In addition to the food, raffle tickets for nearly 30 baskets were on sale with prizes ranging from food and games to handmade goods and summer fun packages. Wright says every department in the hospital donated a raffle basket.
“And it’s been a beautiful day for it. Cool, not too humid,” she adds, standing in the Mercy Flight helicopter hangar where volunteers continued preparing shortcakes. “We’re a well-oiled machine.”