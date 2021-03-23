The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reminded New Yorkers Monday to avoid conflicts with bears by taking down bird feeders and securing garbage.
DEC says it has already received a few reports of bear sightings across the state. As bears emerge from their dens, they use their sensitive noses to find food. Human-related food sources such as bird feeders, pet food, and garbage can attract bears and lead to potential conflicts.
Feeding bears either intentionally, which is illegal, or unintentionally through careless property management, has consequences for entire communities as well as the bears themselves.
To reduce the potential for human-bear conflicts, DEC advises everyone living in or visiting bear country — and Cattaraugus and Allegany counties certainly qualify — to remove any attractants. People should take down birdfeeders and clean up any remaining bird seed by April 1, store garbage inside secure buildings, and feed pets indoors.
DEC says by taking these simple steps, New Yorkers can help to ensure bears will find food naturally, which in turn protects people, property, and bears.
Some more reminders in bear country:
• Do not place meat or bones in compost piles.
• Remove the grease can from grills after every use. Turn the grill on “High” for several minutes after you are done cooking to burn residual odors off the grill.
• Do not place food outside to attract wildlife. Any food items used to attract birds, squirrels, or other wildlife will also attract bears.
• Do not feed pets outside. Leftover food or even an empty dish can attract a bear.
• Do not operate refrigerators or freezers outside or on porches. Bears can smell what is inside.
• Electric fencing is an effective tool for keeping bears out of apiaries, chicken coops, compost and gardens.