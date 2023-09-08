Yes, it was in the high 80s earlier this week, and daily highs will still reach the 70s for the next several days.
But there are already early hints of fall foliage showing. A yellow leaf here, a reddish leaf there...
Thanks to one of the longest and most colorful foliage seasons in the country, autumn is traditionally one of New York’s most popular travel times, attracting visitors from around the world who explore the seasonal attractions throughout the state’s unique and diverse regions. To encourage and help travelers plan a fall getaway, I LOVE NY will start weekly foliage reports next week (Sept. 13) with updates issued every Wednesday throughout the season.
“Fall travel provides a unique opportunity to enjoy both indoor attractions and outdoor destinations, highlighted by the Empire State’s brilliant and colorful autumn landscape,” says ESD president, CEO and commissioner Hope Knight. “When travelers visit our communities this fall, they are also adding economic vibrancy in supporting our small businesses and generating new growth that helps regions thrive.”
New York state traditionally has one of the longest and most colorful foliage seasons in the country, thanks in part to its size and geography. I LOVE NY’s fall foliage reports are compiled weekly using the on-location field observations from a team of more than 85 volunteers throughout the state’s 11 vacation regions. The spotters track color changes in their area by detailing the prevalent leaf colors, and predicting both the percentage of total transition and how much the foliage will have progressed relative to peak conditions for the upcoming weekend.
Peak conditions, considered the best that the foliage will look in a given season, generally occur between late September and mid-November, depending on the location.
As part of the report, an interactive foliage map on the I LOVE NY website tracks weekly changes and progression throughout the season. The map offers recommended viewing locations, examples of peak foliage in designated areas, and information about popular local and regional attractions. It also provides an option for users to filter attractions by category, including arts and culture, and food and drink.
Reports and the interactive foliage map are available at www.iloveny.com/foliage or toll-free at (800) 225-5697.