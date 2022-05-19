There's something about old barns — they serve as reminders of an agrarian past that is slowly fading into history.
And there are many that grace the landscape of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
In an effort to preserve more iconic barns, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has launched a revitalized Historic Barn Rehabilitation Tax Credit program, allowing state taxpayers who rehabilitate their historic barns to earn a credit against state income tax.
“New York’s rural landscapes are characterized by historic barns, forming the identities of many communities,” says Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. “Retaining these historic structures, are among the state’s most threatened historic resources, contributes to heritage tourism and expands opportunities for the state’s agricultural economy."
The amount of the tax credit is equal to 25% of the expenditures incurred to rehabilitate a historic barn. To qualify, a barn must have been built prior to 1946, and the work must be approved by the Division for Historic Preservation. Owners can begin to claim the credit on their 2022 New York state taxes.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation reinstating and improving the barn tax credit program, which had been limited in availability due to 2018 federal tax code changes. State Sen. Michelle Hinchey, D-Kingston, chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, sponsored the legislation in the Senate.
“New York’s historic barns are emblematic of our agricultural heritage and a testament to upstate’s economic leadership as the original breadbasket of America,” Hinchey says. "Historic preservation is an important driver of rural revitalization, and I am so proud to have sponsored the legislation that will help save thousands of historic barns from disrepair, boosting local economies and local pride in the process.”
Program information and staff contact information can be found on the Division for Historic Preservation’s website.