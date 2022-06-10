It's a signature product in the Southern Tier — indeed, throughout New York state — and only one other state produces more of it.
We're referring to maple syrup, and New York was only behind Vermont (yet again the undisputed syrup king) in production in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's maple syrup report.
New York maple syrup production in 2022 was 845,000 gallons, 31% above the 2021 production. Vermont tapped a total of 2.55 million gallons during maple season, a record high, while Maine was third at 672,000 gallons.
Wisconsin, ranked fourth, produced 440,000 gallons of syrup in 2022, while Michigan produced 190,000, New Hampshire 167,000 and Pennsylvania 164,000.
The total of maple taps in New York was estimated at 2.90 million in 2022, unchanged from last year. Yield per tap increased to 0.291 gallon per tap, up from 0.223 in 2021. New York producers had a long season in 2022, on the average, the season lasted 33 days, compared with 29 days in 2021.
New York’s 2021 value of production totaled $24.5 million, down 12% from 2020. The 2021 average price per gallon in New York was $37.80, up from $34.40 in 2020. The value of New York’s 2022 maple syrup production will be published in the Crop Production Report, June 2023.
The 2022 United States maple syrup production totaled 5.03 million gallons, up 35% from the previous season. The number of taps totaled 14.3 million, up 2% from the 2021 total. Yield per tap was 0.352 gallon, up 0.088 gallon from the previous season.
The earliest sap flow reported was Jan. 1 in New York and Vermont. The latest sap flow reported to open the season was Feb. 20 in Wisconsin. On average, the season lasted 34 days, compared with 27 days in 2021. The 2021 U.S. average price per gallon was $35.90, up $3.90 from 2020. Value of production, at $134 million for 2021, was up 1% from the 2020 season.