New York gas prices have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.46/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Gas prices in New York are 8.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.13/g higher than a year ago.
In Olean, the price dropped 2 cents recently at most outlets to just below $3.53/g for regular unleaded.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $2.85/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.44/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.25/g Monday. The national average was down 14.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1/g higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.45, down 1 cent from last week; Syracuse at $3.42/g, unchanged from last week; and Rochester at $3.48/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week.
“Nearly every state saw average gasoline prices decline last week as millions of Americans took to the road for holiday travel, with the national average now nearly 20 cents per gallon lower than in early November,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While the fall in prices is welcomed, we set an ugly new record for the holiday — it was the most expensive Christmas Day we’ve ever seen by two tenths of a penny.”
The average on Christmas was $3.264 per gallon, just a fraction of a penny higher than Christmas Day 2013, which saw the national average at $3.262 per gallon.
“Motorists shouldn’t get too worked up about it,” De Haan says. “The downward direction in gas prices should persist into this week in most areas.”