New York announced Tuesday new additions to its popular Parks Explorer mobile app to orient visitors and provide helpful wayfinding information when in the parks and on the trails.
The multiple new enhancements are in addition to the app’s information about the destinations and activities available throughout the Empire State’s parks and historic sites.
“Since its introduction, the Parks Explorer app has been a useful and easy way to plan your next outdoor adventure, and now with this latest release it delivers an elevated visitor experience with interactive mapping tools and improved wayfinding,” says State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid.
The new features just introduced include upgrades to trail mapping functionality such as planning hike distance using the new trail mileage tool, offline maps for use when connectivity is a challenge and live maps for use on Wi-Fi or with good connectivity.
Interactive map elements now provide visitors easier wayfinding; the ability to zoom in on and around each map; information about trails, park features and amenities by simply tapping on a trail or icon; trail segment distance; the ability to change base layers in live maps from satellite view, simple street view or topography.
The app also includes a link to a brief video to demonstrate the new mapping features.
The New York State Parks Explorer App is a free, user-friendly resource for visitors to plan outdoor adventures and stay connected to favorite parks and historic sites. Fans of the outdoors can learn more about their preferred destinations and discover new locations with curated content and easy-to-access park information such as directions, hours, amenities, fees and rates, trail maps, helpful details and the ability to receive important updates and alerts.
The New York State Parks Explorer mobile app is available at no cost for download for iOS and Android devices.