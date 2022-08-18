Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce office front

The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce office on North Union Street.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has set the date of Nov. 3 for its 116th Annual Dinner, with the Chamber recognizing one prominent citizen and one fixture of the local business community.

The chamber is currently accepting nominations for its two most prestigious awards, the Love of Olean United in Enterprise (L.O.U.I.E.) Award and the Enterprising Business Award.

