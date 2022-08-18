The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has set the date of Nov. 3 for its 116th Annual Dinner, with the Chamber recognizing one prominent citizen and one fixture of the local business community.
The chamber is currently accepting nominations for its two most prestigious awards, the Love of Olean United in Enterprise (L.O.U.I.E.) Award and the Enterprising Business Award.
The L.O.U.I.E. Award is bestowed upon an individual who symbolizes the enterprising spirit for the greater Olean community, qualities that were embodied in the life of Louis Marra. Last year’s recipient was Christopher Napoleon.
The criteria for a L.O.U.I.E. nomination is as follows: the nominee must be in, or have been in, a leadership capacity of a business, industry or organization; the nominee’s management or leadership style must foster a positive work environment, the nominee’s career and civic involvement must exemplify an admiration for the greater Olean area; the nominee may not be a sitting member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors or an elected public official who is currently holding office; and the nominee must be employed by, or retired from, a Chamber member business or organization.
“Each year, the dinner committee looks forward receiving nomination submissions and adding new names to the long list of past award recipients,” says Meme K. Yanetsko, the Chamber’s COO. “Reviewing nominations reminds us of the unceasing commitment to the greater Olean area that our members have.”
The Enterprising Business Award (EBA) is presented to a business or a non-profit organization, which exemplifies the unique “hometown” charm of the greater Olean area in manners of administration/operation, customer service, or display of inventory. The 2021 Enterprising Business Award was presented the Mahar Family Businesses. Also recognized with the Presidential Award posthumously was Eric Garvin.
The EBA nominee must be a member of the chamber; demonstrate a well-planned, thorough and serious approach to its development as a business; and subscribe to a consistent understanding of market factors.
The location will be determined shortly as bids have been requested back the Chamber by the end of August. A nomination form must be completed and submitted to the chamber by noon Sept. 19 to nominate an individual for the LO.U.I.E. Award or a business or non-profit organization for the Enterprising Business award.
Forms are available at the Chamber office, 301 N. Union St., and online at www.oleanny.com. For more information on the dinner, contact the Chamber by phone at 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.