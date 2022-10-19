It's heeere!

The first flurries of the season blew through the Twin Tiers Tuesday morning, leaving a fresh blanket of snow over the Knapp Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s Memorial Park on Route 16.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

So this is the kind of weather scenario we’ve been dreading a little since State & Union started the first-snow-of-the-season contest a few years back.

Specifically the concern has been, what if there’s measurable snow in upper elevations around Cattaraugus County but no snow that sticks in the immediate Olean area?

