So this is the kind of weather scenario we’ve been dreading a little since State & Union started the first-snow-of-the-season contest a few years back.
Specifically the concern has been, what if there’s measurable snow in upper elevations around Cattaraugus County but no snow that sticks in the immediate Olean area?
And that is just what happened early Tuesday, as legit white stuff coated several high areas in the county, from Knapp Creek to West Valley. Plow trucks had to be deployed in the Ellicottville area and elsewhere, for crying out loud!
But — and it’s a big but regarding the contest — no such trace of snow in the city of Olean and its immediate area. As we’ve consistently stated as criteria for the win, a trace of snow in Olean, such as on vehicle windshields and backyard decks, is also required. There were flakes in the air in the city early Tuesday, but again, the flakes have to stick somewhat.
After all, Olean is indeed the heart of our coverage area and it must play a critical role in the contest.
So the first-snow contest remains open, albeit with a sort of judges’ ruling, which can certainly open the door to an element of controversy.
We will share that no one specifically picked Oct. 18 as they their day for the first snow — it would have been by far the earliest in the few years of the contest — but some folks picked days in later October. The deadline for submitting predictions in the contest was, rather ironically, Tuesday.
Meanwhile, there was a chance of more snow — between 40% and 50% — throughout this morning. So we will have to see what Mother Nature brings for Oct. 19.