This is getting a little far afield for us, but since so many local residents make the trip to visit spectacular Letchworth State Park, we thought we’d pass this along.
A new $2 million outdoor recreation center is opening at the Lower Falls area in Letchworth.
The new Lower Falls Recreation Area involved removal of an unused swimming pool at the South Complex area, and restoration of a historic bathhouse that is used by the whitewater rafting concessionaire, Adventure Calls Outfitters.
The new rec area provides table games, badminton and pickle ball courts, bocce and shuffleboard, as well as a fitness loop. The project was funded by the NY Parks 2020 capital initiative.
“Letchworth State Park is one of New York’s crown jewels and it provides unrivaled beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities for families and people of all ages,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release. “With a new games area, fitness loop, and facility for whitewater rafting, these improvements will allow visitors to have fun, experience an adventure or relax, even during these unprecedented times.”
Letchworth is one of the most scenically magnificent areas in the eastern United States. The Genesee River roars through the gorge over three waterfalls between cliffs — as high as 600 feet in some places — surrounded by lush forests. Hikers can choose from 66 miles of hiking trails.
Trails are also available for horseback riding, biking, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing.