BUFFALO — Robert Nesselbush has been named chief executive officer for Kaleida Health, the parent for Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Nesselbush, currently the organization’s chief financial officer, came to Kaleida Health in April 2019 after spending 24 years at Rochester Regional Health. He will succeed Jody Lomeo, who announced earlier this year that he will not renew his contract at year’s end.
“As I said back in January when Jody made his announcement, this is all about building on the success that we have had as an organization over the past six years,” said Frank Curci, chair of the Kaleida Health Board of Directors. “Today’s announcement is true succession planning. The board felt very strongly about keeping the team together; they have performed so well under Jody’s leadership. In particular, Bob and the executive management team really shined during the COVID-19 crisis. With Bob elevating to the CEO position, you get a results-oriented leader who has a proven track record in operations, improving quality, growing market share and managing financial operations.”
At RRH, Nesselbush spent 24 years rising through the hospital system, beginning as the director of financial reporting and finishing as the executive vice president and chief operating officer of the $2.4 billion system. As COO, he led the merger integration of four health systems in June 2014: Rochester General Health System, Unity Health System, Clifton Springs Health System and United Memorial Medical Center.
“It is a truly incredible honor to be asked to lead and serve this great health system of ours,” Nesselbush said. “In my time in Rochester, I was fortunate enough to watch the growth and expansion that was underway at Kaleida Health. So when I had the chance to join the organization in 2019, I jumped at the opportunity. As a proud Western New Yorker, I am very excited about building upon the many successes that Kaleida Health has achieved over the last seven years.”
“From a physician perspective, this is welcomed news,” said Dr. George Matthews, a cardiologist with Great Lakes Cardiovascular. Mathews has been a Kaleida Health Board member since 2012 and is the chair of the board’s Quality & Patient Safety Committee. “Bob has the experience from his time at Kaleida Health as well as throughout his career in Rochester working with physicians and nurses. He really understands the importance of investing in the quality program and how that drives successful hospitals and healthcare organizations. I am very pleased that he will help us build upon the success that we have had to date in all of our quality of care initiatives. He will assist Kaleida Health in staying true to our mission to advance the health of our community.”
In January, Lomeo announced that after 12 years as CEO at Kaleida Health and ECMC, he would serve the remaining term but will not renew or extend his contract. His one-year notice would allow the organization sufficient time to adequately plan for his replacement.
“I am thrilled with today’s announcement,” Lomeo said. “Many organizations talk about succession planning; we are living it. This is best-in-class governance and board leadership, and that is good for Kaleida Health and our community. Since he came into the organization, Bob has made a major and tangible impact. His skill set is very unique and diverse, being able to align strategy, operations, quality and finance. I am really happy that we will be able to work together moving forward to ensure a smooth transition.”
“The opportunity to work with Jody and the executive team since my arrival last year, and now the ability to work side-by-side with them through this transition, affords me the ability to really hit the ground running,” Nesselbush said. “I want to thank Jody for all that he has done for the organization and community; I am humbled to follow in his footsteps.”
Nesselbush and his wife, Marlene, are Western New York natives, having grown up in West Seneca. He is a graduate of Bucknell University with a Bachelor of Arts and completed his Master of Business Administration with a focus on public accounting.