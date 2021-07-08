Wildlife experts are investigating reports of an illness that is killing off songbirds in Pennsylvania and other states.
There have been no reports of the illness in New York state, but it appears to be moving north.
The Bradford Era’s JoEllen Wankel reports that more than 70 reports of illness have been received, impacting 12 species that are regularly seen in Pennsylvania and New York, including the blue jay, European starling, common grackle, American robin, northern cardinal, house finch, house sparrow, eastern bluebird, red-bellied woodpecker and Carolina wren.
While the Pennsylvania Game Commission has not specifically noted reports in McKean County, local birdwatcher Jon Fedak told The Era he has personally seen a couple of dead birds in his yard and has heard reports of birds with discharge visible near their eyes and dead birds with discharge visible as well.
“There’s nothing significant in the area so far, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t heading our way. I know of significant die-offs near Meadville and Clarion,” Fedak says. “I definitely suggest taking down feeders and putting away birdbaths.”
The advisories regarding bird feeders are for those that hold birdseed and support songbirds specifically. Fedak notes that, as of now, the Game Commission has not included hummingbird feeders. The reason may be related to the birds’ typical behavior.
He advises area residents to keep up-to-date as information is released on the illness, to help reduce the spread.
A post to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania on Tuesday, however, went that extra step: “We continue to advise people to keep their bird feeders, bird baths, and all bird foods inside as experts search for the cause of the illness that’s causing neurological symptoms, conjunctivitis, and unexplained death in birds. This includes all bird feeders (hummingbird feeders, too), unofficial feeders such as sprinkling bird seed on a lawn, jelly for Orioles, and bird baths.”
The society reassures those with feeders that studies show that birds don’t become reliant on the food source, so the removal of the feeder won’t have a negative impact on local populations — particularly in the summer months.
Both adult and juvenile songbirds have been found with discharge and/or crusting around the eyes, lesions on the eyes and neurological symptoms, such as head tremors and falling over.
The incidents have been reported in multiple counties in Pennsylvania, and was first reported in the area of Washington, DC.
Tests have been conducted for toxins, parasites and various diseases and infections, with no definitive results found as of yet.
Experts are advising Pennsylvania residents to report sightings of birds that are ill or have died with crusting around the eyes or any stumbling or head tremors.
Residents are also advised to clean feeders and bird baths with a 10% bleach solution, avoid feeding birds or filling bird baths until this issue has declined and avoid handling any birds that are ill or have died. If it is necessary to remove a dead bird, individuals are advised to wear gloves and avoid touching birds with their bare hands.
It is also advised to keep all pets away from any sick or dead birds as a standard precaution.