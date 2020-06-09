Last month, just before Memorial Day, we recounted the story of how Portville Central School graduate Michael M. McGreevy Jr., a Navy SEAL, was killed on June 28, 2005, in Afghanistan.
The mother of U.S. Navy Lt. McGreevy, Patricia Mackin, reached out to us to let us know how much she appreciated her son being remembered on Memorial Day weekend. She also helped provide some updates on the annual memorial run, which remembers Michael and raises funds for scholarships in his name.
The 2020 Run for Our Heroes, which benefits the Michael McGreevy Memorial Scholarship Foundation, is a virtual event this summer because of the coronavirus. It takes place Aug. 1-31. For information, visit www.mcgreevyrun.org.
To show appreciation for the loyalty and sustained sponsorship by local businesses, the foundation is doing a “give back” of 50% of the proceeds to those same sponsors who have been impacted by loss of business during the quarantine.
“I would like to say how thankful and humbled we have been at the incredible generosity of the Portville community,” says Mike’s widow, Laura, who lives in new Jersey. “We’ve been blown away at the turnout and how personal and meaningful the run event has been.”
Participants in the run each year have included some of Michael’s former teachers, coaches, classmates — and now even the children of former classmates.
Pat and Laura also give great credit to Tracy Hardes of Portville for her work on fundraising every year to keep the scholarship program alive and well.
“Tracy has singlehandedly taken on the planning, organization, communication and execution of this event in the last 3-plus years,” Pat says. “She has grown it with her social media savvy and has been tireless in her efforts to help keep the scholarship fund going. Laura and I are amazed and so grateful to her.”
The foundation has given 14 scholarships to Portville graduates since 2008, and organizers are seeing more and more applicants each year.
This year, Mike’s daughter, Molly, who is 16 and will be starting her junior year in high school in New Jersey this fall, participated in the application review process as well as phone interviews with the applicants.
Karly Welty received the Mike McGreevy four-year scholarship and Julian Morales was awarded a one-time $5,000 scholarship from the Mike Murphy family (Murphy was another Navy SEAL lieutenant killed in the same action in Afghanistan). Both students were selected for their accomplishments and character traits of perseverance, kindness, humility, service to community and integrity, says Pat — “these are the core of the McGreevy Scholarship Award.”