The Town of Hinsdale had planned to mark its bicentennial with several events this year — and then the coronavirus pandemic struck. Most activities that were planned to celebrate the 200th year of the town had to be canceled, but for today’s State & Union we share some of Hinsdale’s history.
For readers who were looking for the weekly edition of Turning Back the Clock, we will catch up on that in the next day or two.
At least part of the story of Hinsdale can be summed up as what might have been.
As former Hinsdale town historian Diana Dutton once pointed out to the Times Herald, the town formerly eclipsed Olean in size. Hinsdale had the population to lay claim to the title of city, had its citizens wanted it.
“The townspeople voted down the measures that would have taken Hinsdale down the road to become a city,” Dutton said in 2009.
According to the 1850 census, Hinsdale had a population of 1,302, a total of 403 more people than Olean. Historical records also show that the population of Hinsdale was larger before that — in 1846, the population was 1,491.
The 1860 census indicated Hinsdale had a population of 1,708 people, a town still on the rise.
The town of Hinsdale was once part of the town of Olean. After a decision to split Olean into two towns, E.T. Foote, a representative to the New York State Legislature from Jamestown, declared that the name was to be Faith.
A town in Seneca County already had that name, so Foote was directed to come up with another.
“There being no time to write to Olean for instructions, as the bill must be passed then, or wait another year, Mr. Foote proposed the name of his mother’s birthplace, Hinsdale, New Hampshire,” according to the 1970 sesquicentennial guide to Hinsdale.
That legislation was passed April 14, 1820. At that point, Hinsdale had been inhabited for about 14 years.
The first recorded settlers in the town were Peter Putnam and Zachariah Noble. Putnam’s son, John, was believed to be the first male birth in the town, and Clarissa Noble, niece to Zachariah, was the first female.
Local lore has it that Zachariah Noble and his brother-in-law, Charles Foote, were the first in Cattaraugus County to make cheese.
Hinsdale was home to a variety of commerce. One of the first industries to be established in the newly formed town were saw mills.
The mills started, according to local lore, in 1814, when Lewis Wood and his brother-in-law, Emory Yates, brought the pieces to Hinsdale from Bellefonte, Pa., for the construction of the first saw mill.
Fifty years after separation from Olean, the town of Hinsdale was home to one church, two hotels, nine stores, one wagon shop, two blacksmiths, a harness shop, two cobblers, a cheese factory, a saw mill and a lodge of the Independent Order of the Templars, according to the “175th Commemorative History of Hinsdale,” from 1995.
And, of course, there was farming — agriculture was the backbone of commerce throughout the town’s history.
Hinsdale also once hoped to reap the benefits of being a linking point on the Genesee Valley Canal, connecting Olean with the Erie Canal at Rochester.
Men with shovels took 20 years to dig the canal — construction began in 1836 and was completed in 1856. However, usage of the canal was far more limited than expected as the railroad began to move through the area at a more steady pace.
After just 22 years of service, and only two boatloads of oats shipped from Hinsdale to Albany, the decision was made to close the canal in 1878.
As rail service expanded, two lines passed through Hinsdale. For nearly a century, trains of freight and passengers rumbled through. Some of the more noteworthy to have passed through the area via rail were President Millard Fillmore, Secretary of State Daniel Webster and New York Gov. Washington Hunt.
The last passenger train through Hinsdale was on Jan. 8, 1970.
We will have more on the history of Hinsdale later this week.