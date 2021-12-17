The longest full moon of 2021 will appear tonight and into Sunday morning.
The peak of the full moon will come at 11:36 p.m. Saturday, but the moon will appear full to the naked eye through Sunday night — which is the best chance we’ll have to see it. Snow and then rain is forecast for today, with clouds expected tonight. But there could be some partial clearing Sunday night to give us a look at the Cold Moon, a name taken from the Iroquois that conveys the frigid conditions of this time of year, when cold weather truly begins to grip us.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us that the December full Moon is most distinctive for its high trajectory across the sky, which results in the full Moon sitting above the horizon for a longer period of time.
The full Moon is also a “Micromoon” this year, the Almanac points out — the opposite of a “Supermoon.” It means that the full Moon is at its farthest point from Earth. “In astronomical terms, we call this its ‘apogee.’ Specifically, December’s Micro Full Moon is about 252,000 miles from Earth.”
The Almanac explains that the Moon orbits Earth in an elliptical path. One side is nearer to Earth and one side is farther. This distance does affect the Moon’s size and brightness, although it’s probably not that visible to the naked eye.
“The perceived size of the Moon from Earth is more related to the ‘Moon Illusion’ and how close the Moon appears to the horizon; in this case, it’s high above the horizon so it may not appear to loom over us the way it appears when it’s near the horizon,” the Almanac tells us.
Meanwhile, the winter solstice will follow the full Moon, occurring at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, when the North Pole is at its farthest tilt away from the Sun.
The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year (9 hours, 26 minutes) that makes December’s Cold Moon the longest of the year. When the Sun’s path appears low in the sky, as it does around the winter solstice, the path of the full Moon, opposite the Sun, appears highest in the sky.