Helen Swift celebrated her 105th birthday — with all the bells and whistles — at Eden Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care Community on Wednesday.
Her celebration started with the Olean City Fire Department arriving in a fully lit up fire truck outside the community’s main entrance. Firefighters stopped and presented Helen with an honorary member fire hat in recognition of her special day in the presence of her family and friends.
Olean Mayor William Aiello also joined the celebration, presenting Helen with a certificate from the city recognizing her. Michele Miller, mayor of Cuba, sent in a proclamation declaring May 18, 2022, as Helen Swift Day in honor of Helen’s lifelong residency in Cuba.
Jackie Moore, executive director of Eden Heights, presented a lilac bush that will be planted in the memory care courtyard with a plaque in recognition of Helen.
Helen’s daughter, Mary Schwartz, and son, Donn Swift, as well as several family members and friends, were on hand as Helen celebrated the momentous day. The festivities ended with a chorus of "Happy Birthday" and special cake made by Barbi Gordon, activities director.
Helen has been a resident of the Eden Heights community for the past seven years.
Meanwhile, a look back at 1917, the year of Helen's birth:
Woodrow Wilson was president and the United States had, a little more than a month ago, declared war on Germany and joined the allies in World War I. "I Want You," James Montgomery Flagg's iconic recruiting poster, featuring Uncle Sam and based on a 1914 British poster, attracts thousands of U.S. recruits to duty.
The worldwide Spanish flu epidemic raged and, later in the year, the Romanov dynasty and centuries of Russian Imperial rule ended with the Russian Revolution as the Bolsheviks, led by Vladimir Lenin, seized power.
Several Charles Chaplin movies — silent, of course — including "Easy Street" and "The Immigrant," were among the top films of the year while the Chicago White Sox won the World Series over the New York Giants.
The price of a stamp? 2 cents. The price of a gallon of gasoline? Give or take 15 cents.