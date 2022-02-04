In January 2021, local photographer Dan Jordan shared with us photos he had taken of a leucistic — almost all white — red-tailed hawk.
This past weekend, Dan spent quite some time taking pictures of what he believes was a different leucistic (pronounced lu-si-stik) hawk in the area. It posed closely for more than an hour, after which Dan left it to its hunting.
“I captured over 1,500 photos of the hawk, many of which were the closest I’ve ever been able to capture,” he tells us.
The feather pattern of the latest hawk was a bit different from the one Dan photographed last year.
“This leads me to wonder if this is the same hawk I photographed in 2021 or if it is an offspring of that leucistic hawk,” Dan says. “According to my research, leucism is inherited but the extent and location of the white coloration can vary between adults and their offspring.
“In any case ... this bird is absolutely beautiful to behold and a pleasure to watch in the wild.”
Leucism, Dan has explained, is an abnormal plumage condition caused by a genetic mutation that prevents pigment from being deposited on a bird’s feathers. Leucism in birds ranges from pure white to mottled white plumage.
Pure white leucistic animals are often confused with albinism (albinos), Dan explained last year. Leucism also occurs in other animals.
“Abinism and leucism are often confused, but albino birds have pink eyes and beaks and have extremely poor eyesight, whereas lecustic birds have normal eyesight and eye coloration,” he says. “Albino birds seldom survive for very long due to their eyesight limitations.”
Partial leucism is often referred to as a piebald effect.