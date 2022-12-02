Philip N. Austin of West River Road in the town of Allegany was 91 — and one of the area's last surviving Civil War veterans — when he was featured in the Olean Times Herald on this day 85 years ago.
“Mr. Austin shook hands with President Lincoln the day before the president was assassinated,” the Times Herald reported in its Dec. 3, 1937, edition.
Born Oct. 4, 1846, and raised in Center Village, Broome County, Austin, at the age of 15, enlisted in New York’s Garibaldi Guards, and later joined the 90th New York Regiment. He saw action at Second Bull Run (Aug. 28-30, 1862) and Chancellorsville (April 30-May 5, 1863) before his regiment was sent to the Florida Keys, where he contracted yellow fever and was discharged.
Returning to New York, he re-enlisted with the 64th New York Volunteers, seeing action in the Battle of the Wilderness (May 5-7, 1864) and Spotsylvania (May 8-20, 1864), Cold Harbor (May 31-June 12, 1864) and the siege of Petersburg, Va., which began in June 1864 and where he was captured.
Sent to Andersonville, the infamous Confederate prison camp in Georgia, Austin later was held at Florence, S.C., where he and a group of Union soldiers escaped. However, he was recaptured because he was hampered by a leg wound. After he was exchanged, he returned to his regiment, serving for the remainder of the war and discharged in May 1865.
Returning to Center Village, Austin later married Mary Francelia Pierce (they were to celebrate their 71st anniversary in April 1938). They came to Wellsville a year after they married, then moved to Limestone before settling in 1905 in Olean, where they lived until 1930, when they moved to the farm of their son, C.L. Austin, on West River Road.
“Despite his 91 years, Mr. Austin is active and gave complete outline of of his Civil War experiences without difficulty,” the Times Herald reported. “During his reminisces he described one engagement in which a soldier in the front rank held back. At Mr. Austin’s suggestion they changed places. The change had barely taken place when the soldier was struck by a ball and killed.”
Austin died in May 1939, just a week before Memorial Day observances in Olean. John A. Boats, living in Oil City, Pa., but a native of Allegany, was the lone surviving Union Army veteran and member of the G.D. Bayard Post, GAR, who was able to physically take part in Olean’s Memorial Day parade and ceremonies.
"Taps" were played over Austin’s grave on that day.