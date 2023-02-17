Bald eagle

Local photographer Dan Jordan took this photo of a bald eagle recently in Portville. An exhibition of Dan’s photography is set for the month of March at the Olean Public Library.

 Dan Jordan

The Olean Public Library will host an exhibition next month of wildlife photography by Dan Jordan, whose spectacular images — mostly of American bald eagles — frequently appear in the Times Herald.

Upwards of 50 of Dan’s favorite prints will be on display for the public to view during regular library hours through all of March.

Barred owl

A barred owl in the snow.

