The Olean Public Library will host an exhibition next month of wildlife photography by Dan Jordan, whose spectacular images — mostly of American bald eagles — frequently appear in the Times Herald.
Upwards of 50 of Dan’s favorite prints will be on display for the public to view during regular library hours through all of March.
A meet-the-artist reception is set for 4:30 to 6 p.m. March 2 at the library to kick off the exhibition. The reception will include light refreshments for attendees as well as a chance to discuss the works with Dan.
A professional photographer living in Allegany, Dan was born and raised in Bolivar, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and has created entrepreneurial startups locally and internationally.
He recently retired from his role as international business development director of Amphenol Ceramics and now owns and manages a portrait studio in Olean, Jordan Photography and Consulting. The consulting part of the business is training (photography and Photoshop) and business and entrepreneurial consulting.
Besides the portrait studio, Dan, often referred to as “the Eagle Whisperer,” does a lot of wildlife photography, specializing in bald eagles. He has become an “eagle expert,” fielding questions from international sources. Dan also hosts pictorial presentations on eagles and on wildlife, which are filled with photos and knowledge. He has hosted these events for middle school science class groups, birding groups, retirement homes/communities and for other groups.
Framed and matted prints cannot be purchased during the exhibition but may be reserved with notations in the comments book, which will be in the room.
Regarding the eagle photo that accompanies today’s State & Union, Dan captured the image in Portville recently.
“Perhaps 1,000 of my best-ever eagle images came from it,” he tells us, offering up what he said was his favorite.
“I had photographed the eagle perched about 53 yards away in an evergreen tree for some time,” he says. “The weather and light were perfect for photography. The sky appeared as blue as it can. ... I was positioned upwind of the eagle so I knew that it would fly in my general direction if/when it took off, so I waited.
“Little did I know that it would fly directly toward me, right down at my vehicle. I captured 53 photos of its short flight at me. It flew right over my vehicle then over to the swamp behind me, probably for a meal or a different perch.
“One of the best 90-minute investments I’ve ever made as a photographer. Rivaled only by my trips to Conowingo Dam,” a hydroelectric dam on the lower Susquehanna River near the town of Conowingo, Maryland.
The dam is known among birders and eagle enthusiasts because of the great congregation of eagles in the later fall and winter because of the large numbers of fish that are sucked through hydroelectric turbines — providing ready meals for the eagles.