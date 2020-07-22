A popular vacation rental search engine has ranked Letchworth State Park the No. 1 state park in the United States.
HomeToGo says it researched America’s best state parks "for the outdoor enthusiasts dreaming of a secluded getaway this summer." The site explores the nation’s best parks with the least crowds and most accommodations nearby.
"Winding trails that wander along a picturesque vista and a huge amount of natural beauty await visitors of Letchworth State Park in New York," the site states. "Known as the 'Grand Canyon of the East,' the park contains a gorge, three waterfalls and soaring cliffs (some as high as 600 feet!)."
The HomeToGo ranking comes five years after it was ranked No. 1 in 2015 by USA Today in a readers' poll.
To rank the parks featured in the HomeToGo index, four scores were used:
• Solitude Score: Annual park visitors/size of the park
• Wildlife Score: Observed biodiversity of plants and animals
• Activities Score: Types of activities permitted
• Accommodation Score: Number of vacation rentals nearby
HomeToGo used its own metasearch data to determine the number of accommodations within a 30-mile radius of each park.
For a breakdown of this year’s ranking, please visit the results page:
Of course, many of our readers enjoy taking the day trip — or a longer visit — to Letchworth, hence our interest in sharing the ranking.
Meanwhile, we readily offer that our nearby Allegany State Park is certainly no slouch when it comes to providing solitude, gorgeous scenery, wildlife viewing (we feel the opportunities are actually better than Letchworth), recreation and accommodations.
And while we're at it, we also ran across a listing of "bucket-list" state parks in Pennsylvania by The Patriot-News of Harrisburg.
Five are certainly within day-trip distance for local folks:
• Bucktail State Park offers a 75-mile scenic drive along Route 120 from Emporium, through Renovo, to Lock Haven, through a mountain valley known as the Bucktail Trail for the Civil War regiment of woodsmen, the Bucktails.
• Nearly as wild and remote as it was hundreds of years ago, and home to the darkest skies on the East Coast, Cherry Springs State Park, near Carter Camp in Potter County, was the second Dark Sky Park designated worldwide. The Overnight Astronomy Observation Field in the park offers a 360-degree view of the night sky that is nearly free of any light pollution.
• The Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, also known as the Pine Creek Gorge, stretches out below the commanding overlooks of Colton Point and Leonard Harrison state parks, near Ansonia in Tioga County.
• The Forest Cathedral in Cook Forest State Park in Clarion County is a virgin white pine and hemlock area on the list of National Natural Landmarks. In 1927 it was the first state park acquired to protect a natural landmark.
• The Sky Walk at Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County opened in 2011 on the sight of the former Kinzua Viaduct, which when first constructed in May 1882 was the highest and longest viaduct in the world, measuring 301 feet high and 2,053 feet long.
The bridge partially collapsed under the powerful winds of a tornado in 2003.
The Sky Walk allows visitors to look down 300 feet to the ground through a glass-bottom observation area at the far end of the bridge. The site earned the state a “Best Project Award” from The Engineering News-Record.