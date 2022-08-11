August full moon

August’s full Moon — the Sturgeon Moon — appears tonight.

August’s full moon — the Sturgeon Moon — will reach peak illumination at 9:36 o’clock tonight, the last of three so-called supermoons of 2022.

As the Old Farmer’s Almanac explains, supermoons are commonly defined as full moons that occur while the moon is at its nearest point to Earth. Because its orbit is not a perfect circle, the Moon’s distance from Earth changes throughout the month.) Supermoons are ever-so-slightly closer to Earth than the average full Moon, which technically makes them extra large and bright from Earth’s perspective.

