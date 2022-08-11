August’s full moon — the Sturgeon Moon — will reach peak illumination at 9:36 o’clock tonight, the last of three so-called supermoons of 2022.
As the Old Farmer’s Almanac explains, supermoons are commonly defined as full moons that occur while the moon is at its nearest point to Earth. Because its orbit is not a perfect circle, the Moon’s distance from Earth changes throughout the month.) Supermoons are ever-so-slightly closer to Earth than the average full Moon, which technically makes them extra large and bright from Earth’s perspective.
Prospects for viewing the full Moon are good for tonight, as the weather forecast called for nothing more than party cloudy skies.
According to NASA, the next supermoon isn’t scheduled until Aug. 1, 2023, but next year will feature two supermoons within the same month, as another full moon will occur on Aug. 31.
A second full moon in a calendar month is traditionally known as a “Blue Moon,” meaning that a “Super Blue Moon” will occur on that date.
So, why the Sturgeon Moon? The full Moon names used by the Old Farmer’s Almanac come from Native American, Colonial American and European lore. Traditionally, each full Moon name was applied to the entire lunar month in which it occurred, not solely to the full Moon. August’s full Moon was traditionally called the Sturgeon Moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer.
Some other traditional names:
• Flying Up Moon is a Cree term describing the time when young birds are finally ready to take the leap and learn to fly.
• Corn Moon (Algonquin, Ojibwe), Harvest Moon (Dakota), and Ricing Moon (Anishinaabe) signify that this is the time to gather maturing crops. The Assiniboine people named this period Black Cherries Moon, referring to when chokecherries become ripe.
• The Tlingit people of the Pacific Northwest traditionally called this time of the season the Mountain Shadows Moon.