On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared June 19 to be a state holiday in commemoration of Juneteenth. It’s the day in 1865 when Union Gen. Gordon Granger read General Order Number 3 in Galveston, Texas, informing residents that the Civil War had ended, and the Emancipation Proclamation, which had become official on Jan. 1, 1863, had freed all slaves.
To mark the governor’s order, the New York Newspaper Publishers Association circulated a tutorial about Juneteenth — the celebration of the emancipation of slaves.
After Gordon read the order, freed slaves in Galveston rejoiced in the streets, as slavery was abolished in the Confederate states. Although slavery wasn’t officially abolished in all states until the ratification of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, in December 1865, Juneteenth captured the jubilation of black men, women and children in the Confederacy.
Yet it wasn’t until more than 100 years later, in 1980, when Juneteenth first became an official state holiday in Texas. In New York state, Juneteenth didn’t have official status until June 19, 2004, when Gov. George Pataki signed a bill establishing “Juneteenth Freedom Day.”
Currently, Juneteenth has been adopted by 47 states and the District of Columbia as either a state holiday or ceremonial holiday, a day of commemoration/observance.
The holiday is now observed primarily at the local level with area or regional celebrations.
In Olean, the Juneteenth celebration, under the direction of Della Moore, had been held the past nine years until this year’s pandemic caused it’s cancellation.
Moore, director of the African American Center for Cultural Development in Olean, started the event. It typically had delicious cultural food as well as a variety of activities that included music, the sale of memorabilia and educational displays. The event also raised much-needed funds for the Center.
Moore has said that she hopes and expects Juneteenth will be celebrated again next year in Olean.