June’s full Moon — the full Strawberry Moon — rises tonight, and it’s a special treat because it’s a so-called supermoon, appearing larger and brighter.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains that, this evening just after sunset, look to the southeast to watch the full Moon rise. There, it will appear large and golden-hued.
June’s full Moon reached peak illumination at 7:52 a.m. Eastern Time, but it will not be visible in North American time zones until later tonight, when it drifts above the horizon. The Moon will appear full tonight.
Meanwhile, the full Moon is the second supermoon of 2022, the Almanac explains. This happens when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth, presenting us with a larger, brighter full moon.
The common definition of a supermoon is any full Moon that is at a distance of at least 90% of perigee (which is the point at which the Moon is closest to Earth). June’s full Moon stands at 222,238.4 miles away — comfortably within that cut-off point.
The full Moon names used by The Old Farmer’s Almanac come from a number of places, including Native American, Colonial American and European sources.
June’s full Moon — typically the last full Moon of spring or the first of summer — has traditionally been called the Strawberry Moon. While strawberries certainly are a reddish-pink color and are roundish in shape, the origin of the name “Strawberry Moon” has nothing to do with the Moon’s hue or appearance, despite the evocative imagery. According to the Almanac, the Moon usually appears reddish when it it’s close to the horizon because the light rays must pass through the densest layers of atmosphere.
The “Strawberry Moon” name has been used by Native American Algonquin tribes that live the northeastern United States as well as the Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota peoples to mark the ripening of ”June-bearing” strawberries that are ready to be gathered.