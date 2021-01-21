Whether it’s Halloween pumpkins or January snow, Eric Jones of West Clarksville likes to carve. And he’s good at it.
The caricature artist’s latest creation is a larger-than-life snow sculpture of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on his West Clarksville property along Route 305.
Allen, of course, and the rest of his teammates, carry the hopes and dreams of Bills fans everywhere as they prepare for the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday evening.
Jones’ sculpted version of Allen stands 8 feet tall and is made of only snow and spray paint for the Bills’ colors. He says it took him about three hours to finish the job.
His Facebook post reads: “FINALLY! more snow for carving... Stop by for a selfie with 8’ tall JOSH ALLEN before he melts away! He’s 100% snow and spray paint... (no climbing please :) West Clarksville NY.”
Jones said he’s a big Bills fan. He’s also made a snow helmet a few weeks ago, and has posted caricatures of Allen and Stefon Diggs to Facebook.
He’s also on Instagram at @EricJonesCaricatures.
Jones became more and more well-known in the area this past year as he progressed to the final episode of Food Network’s “Halloween Wars,” a pumpkin carving competition.
As he and his team advanced week after week, he found himself with more and more fans. He made several appearances at events during the Halloween season and he has many followers of his work posted on social media.
“It’s created a buzz across Western New York,” he told the Times Herald after the final episode of “Halloween Wars.” “I’m very happy about that because it’s a positive, fun, distraction for people when we could all use some of that.”
Meanwhile, a reader sent us another photo recently that also reflects the air of Bills fever in the region.
The photo, attributed to a Facebook post, shows a figure of a buffalo — in Bills colors, of course — standing on the ice on Cuba Lake with a sign that reads, “Let’s Go Buffalo!”
The buffalo was painted by Mel White of Cuba.