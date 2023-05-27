Very few of us can say we or our families have never needed the response and help of emergency medical service personnel. Southern Tier Health Care System joined the nation this past week in celebrating EMS Week to recognize the “invaluable contributions and unwavering dedication of EMS providers.”
This year, STHCS paid special tribute to the exceptional providers who serve our communities in Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties, while extending gratitude to EMS providers across the country.
Some more the message of gratitude this week:
EMS providers are the unsung heroes who stand at the forefront of emergency healthcare, working tirelessly to save lives, offer comfort, and provide critical medical assistance when every second counts. Through their selflessness and expertise, they exemplify the true meaning of heroism. Whether responding to accidents, medical emergencies, or natural disasters, these compassionate professionals embody the spirit of service, putting the well-being of others above all else.
The EMS providers in Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties demonstrate remarkable courage and resilience, braving challenging conditions and making split-second decisions that can make all the difference. Their commitment to excellence in pre-hospital care sets the standard for quality emergency medical services throughout our communities. Day and night, they answer the call, providing skilled medical assistance, administering lifesaving treatments and offering reassurance to those in distress.
Show your support by acknowledging their sacrifices, sharing stories of their heroic acts, or simply saying “thank you” to the EMS providers you encounter. Let us come together as a community to recognize their invaluable contributions and the positive impact they have on countless lives.
Southern Tier Health Care System extends heartfelt thanks to the EMS providers. We are immensely proud to stand alongside these dedicated professionals, and we remain committed to supporting and enhancing the vital work they do.