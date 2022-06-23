HomeCare & Hospice, which provides medical care and emotional support for patients and their families coping with life-limiting illnesses, will begin providing flowers to hospice patients in the surrounding areas in collaboration with Canticle Farm.
“Just as St. Francis cared for people with life-limiting illnesses with his ministry of love, presence and compassion, it is natural for Canticle Farm, a ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, to partner with HomeCare & Hospice,” says Gina Anderson, executive director of Canticle Farm.
Anderson says she has a great love of both organizations, having served with both.
“As a chaplain with HomeCare & Hospice, I remember wishing that I could bring some beauty and soul of Canticle Farm to enhance the final days of the patient’s earthen journey,” she says.
Anderson says they have dedicated land, time and talent to cultivate the flowers from seed to bouquet for this new initiative.
“I’m thrilled that so many in the community, including the Allegany Garden Club, have rallied in support of this offering of love and beauty,” she adds.
“We are so excited for this opportunity to connect with Canticle Farm to bring joy to our patients and their families as they navigate this difficult time,” said Melissa Sullivan, chief executive officer of Community Care of WNY, which includes HomeCare & Hospice and Total Senior Care.
For more information on the services offered by HomeCare & Hospice or to make a referral, please visit homecare-hospice.org or call (716) 372-5735.
To volunteer, sponsor a bouquet or for more information, contact Canticle Farm at (716) 373-0200 or visit canticlefarm.org.