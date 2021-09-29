So a reader sent us a photo, somewhat excited by what was thought to be a woolly bear caterpillar — with NO black bands.
That for sure means a warm, mild winter, right?
According to the weather lore around the woolly bear, yes, no black bands would seem to forecast a more than easy winter.
Unfortunately, the photo that was submitted was of a yellow woolly bear caterpillar — not of a banded woolly bear caterpillar, around which the coming winter’s forecast revolves.
The folklore holds that the wider the orangish or rusty band on woolly bears, which are the caterpillars of the Isabella tiger moth, the milder will be the winter. The more of the caterpillar covered in black, the more severe will be the winter.
(As we’ve mentioned, the size of the orange band on the woolly bear actually expands as the caterpillar ages. The more orange you see, the longer that caterpillar has been eating and growing. But, as we’ve also mentioned, that wholly reasonable and scientific explanation just isn’t as much fun.)
Meanwhile, editor Jim Eckstrom ran across what he saw as a rather stumpy banded woolly bear caterpillar in Allegany State Park a few days ago. It’s middle rust-colored band seemed larger than the two black bands — but it’s hard to say.
The whole woolly bear and weather thing goes back to the fall of 1948, when Dr. C.H. Curran, curator of insects at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, took his wife 40 miles north of the city to Bear Mountain State Park to look at woolly bear caterpillars.
Dr. Curran collected as many caterpillars as he could in a day, determined the average number of rusty-brown segments, and forecast the coming winter weather through a reporter friend at The New York Herald Tribune.
Dr. Curran’s experiment, which he continued over the next eight years, attempted to prove scientifically a weather rule of thumb that was as old as the hills around Bear Mountain. The Old Farmer’s Almanac notes that the resulting publicity made the woolly bear one of the most recognizable caterpillars in North America, alongside the monarch caterpillar and tomato hornworm.