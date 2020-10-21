A new historical marker graces the front lawn of the Fannie E. Bartlett House at 302 Laurens St. in Olean.
The sign was awarded through the William C. Pomeroy Foundation to the city of Olean for the Bartlett House and Olean Point Museum.
The house was originally built in 1881 for George Foreman, while Frank and Fannie Bartlett purchased it 10 years later. Mr. Bartlett began an extensive renovation project, hiring a half-dozen artisans who would spend almost two years, sculpting, carving, setting marble and laying and affixing several inlaid woods to create the intricate detail work preserved in the house today.
The Bartlett’s and their daughter, Nancy, lived in the house. Mr. Bartlett died in 1922 and Mrs. Bartlett died 1927.
Nancy then gave the house and its property to the Cattaraugus County Tuberculosis and Public Health Association with the stipulation that it be used for the good of the people. The area had just endured a typhoid epidemic and the shortage of healthcare facilities was glaring, according to curators of the house.
Nancy was sensitive to this need and her only other request was that it remain the “Fannie E. Bartlett House,” in honor of her mother. The County Health Department operated in the house from 1930 until 1990, serving thousands of county residents.
The Queen Anne-style house features nine rooms decorated in turn-of-the century Victoriana. The Olean Pointe Museum is a converted carriage house on the Bartlett House property. It depicts the history of Olean since its founding. Genealogy requests can be made through the museum and the Center works with the local schools to teach children researching. Community activities are held as well, including the Victorian Christmas displays.
Opened in 1998, the museum focuses on the history of Olean since its 1804 founding. Many artifacts on display represent the many industries that have called the city home over the past 200 years. Exhibits also include items from the two major railroads that used Olean as an important junction, the Genesee Valley Canal and the Western New York and Pennsylvania Traction Co.
The Pomeroy Foundation provides grants to help fund the roadside markers and plaques at historical sites. Since 2006, the foundation has funded more than 1,200 signs across the United States — all the way to Alaska.