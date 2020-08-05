As the Town of Hinsdale marks its bicentennial, we are focusing on some history of the town.
One episode that occurred 175 years ago was once proclaimed by the Olean Times Herald as “one of the most memorable incidents that ever occurred in Cattaraugus County.”
It was the “Dutch Hill War” — and while use of the word “war” is perhaps a bit of hyperbole, the episode was indeed memorable.
It all started when brothers Jacob and George Learn, veterans of the War of 1812, settled on about 320 acres in 1823 on Dutch Hill between Hinsdale and Ischua. They bought the land from Holland Land Co. at a price of $2 per acre.
According to Times Herald archives, “(The Learns) paid a nominal sum down and obtained credit for the balance for 10 years. This agreement was defaulted. On July 29, 1837, they secured two new contracts for $50 to run six years.”
A few years later, the lands of the Devereux Land Co., successor to the Dutch-owned Holland Land Co., were divided among several proprietors, and new owners called on the Learns to at least pay something toward their supposed debt. They refused, questioning the legality of the title on the land.
“Action was refrained until 1844,” according to OTH archives. “The writs were placed in the hands of Sheriff George W. White for execution. On June 12 (1844), he went to Dutch Hill to serve them. With six unarmed assistants, the sheriff began to remove the furniture from the house. (There were two farmhouses on the land, one for each Learn brother.)
“A mob of 100 persons, many armed and some disguised as Indians, gathered in protest. They compelled the sheriff and his aides to leave the premises.
“This collision caused great excitement, particularly in the eastern part of the county. A few days later a public meeting of the malcontents was held in Hinsdale. The landowners were bitterly denounced, their titles discredited and resistance to their claims recommended. This was followed by similar meetings in other towns.”
Bench warrants were issued for 11 of the Dutch Hill mob. “But their execution was postponed, which intimated timidity on the part of the authorities. The malcontents fostered a feeling of boldness and defiance.”
On Jan. 20, 1845, White and First Judge Benjamin Chamberlain went to Hinsdale to ask the ringleaders to turn themselves in. They refused.
The following Friday, William Gallagher, Henry Smith and Alexander Chambers were deputized. They went to Dutch Hill the next morning and, as they attempted to make arrests, something of a melee ensued as squads of “rebels” accosted them and blocked their way. The deputies showed their pistols and scattered the crowd facing them, but they only made it back to Ellicottville with one prisoner, Thomas McWilliams.
“Meanwhile, Sheriff White had been active in preparing for the security of the prisoners and the safety of the village, the county seat. He promptly ordered out the militia from all parts of the county. A large force was mobilized.
“Sentinels were stationed on the various roads leading to the village and three pieces of cannon were ranged in front of the courthouse. By Sunday night (Jan. 26) the forces in Ellicottville numbered about 1,100 men. The situation presented all the appearances of a coming battle. Rumors of all kinds were circulated, one being that the Allegany Indians ad joined the Dutch Hill people as allies.
“All day Sunday, cold and bleak, the expected attack was eagerly watched for, but not even a scout or skirmisher made an appearance.
“Sunday evening 300 men went to Dutch Hill and made the arrests with little difficulty. The Learns made a new contract with the land company. The troops at Ellicottville were disbanded and the trouble ended.”
Thus closed the chapter of county and Hinsdale history known as the Dutch Hill War.