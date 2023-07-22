Family and friends who experienced a painful loss upon the death of a baby due to congenital heart disease continue to do good works in her memory.
The second annual Hearts for Isabella CHD Heartraiser takes place Saturday, July 29, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Olean’s Forness Park. Proceeds from the day will go directly to support children born with CHD, and organizations that support CHD research and development. Last year the event raised and gave back more than $10,000.
The event will again include a kickball tournament, a partnered American Red Cross Memorial Blood Drive, a craft fair and auction, live bands and music, food vendors and artist Eric Jones will be on hand with an ice sculpture as well as doing caricature drawings.
Tethered hot air balloon rides will be available, weather permitting, along with other activities.
Hearts For Isabella, Inc. is a local 501© non-profit organization established to honor the memory of Isabella Annelise Dombrowski, who on Feb. 3, 2020, lost her life at only 3 months old to complications of open heart surgery after being born with only half a heart.
Bill and Tabi Dombrowski, Isabella’s parents, engaged Jones this past February to create a special snow sculpture of Mike and Sully from Pixar’s “Monsters, Inc.” for all the children of Golisano Children’s Hospital of Rochester to watch from the comfort of their rooms during National Heart Month and CHD Awareness Week.
Volunteers dressed up in costumes of Mike and Sully for the event as well.
“Isabella touched the lives of many in the short 3 months she was with us and still does to this day,” the couple said in announcing activities for next weekend. “Our purpose is to raise awareness and continue to spread her story and her love, in so many special ways for the children and families who need it most.”
In February, Jones called it an honor to create the snow sculpture for Hearts for Isabella, noting that his own adult daughter is a CHD survivor.
“I hope my artwork brings a smile to the faces of these tiny warriors,” he said. “Keep fighting.”
Volunteers and support is needed for the event coming up next weekend. For more information and how to help, call (716) 904-3420, email heartsforisabella@gmail.com or visit https://heartsforisabella.wixsite.com/bella
Meanwhile, the Memorial Blood Drive is also set for next Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church Community Hall, 109 S. Barry St.
The American Red Cross noted that donors who give through July 31 will receive a Shark Week shirt from Discovery, while supplies last.
Download the Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) RED CROSS to schedule your appointment.