The “Heart of Olean Mural” is just about done, Jamestown Community College officials reported, and a dedication is set for Oct. 8
Work on the large-scale installation on the sides of the Library & Liberal Arts Center on the downtown campus began in May under the direction of world-renowned muralist Meg Saligman. Work has continued through the summer months on the four exterior walls of the Library & Liberal Arts Center building and will be completed in time for the dedication, set for 1 p.m..
A crew of more than 25 artists and volunteers have helped Saligman with the installation. Additionally, close to 1,000 community members have contributed to the mural through various summer paint day events.
“We are thankful to the Olean area community for supporting this project,” said Saligman, an Olean native who has many notable mural installations in the United States and internationally. “We can’t wait to share this work that was inspired by and honors this great region where I grew up.”
The artwork pays homage to the Olean area and JCC. Saligman’s design was developed through months of research, interviews with community members, and her own experience growing up in Olean.
Titled “Vantage Point: Our Valley of the Sun,” the mural’s name is inspired by poet Robert Lax’s famous work, “Circus of the Sun.” Lax was born and raised in Olean and lived in a house on grounds that are now part of the JCC campus.
Saligman is perhaps most known for her landmark “Common Threads” mural in Philadelphia that served as the backdrop for a scene from the popular television series “This Is Us” in 2019.
The Philadelphia resident’s installations on buildings in Shreveport, Louisiana; Omaha, Nebraska; and Chattanooga, Tennessee, are among the 10 largest murals in the United States. Outside of the U.S., Saligman used her artistic talents to transform a theater in Mexico City, a water tower in Tanzania, and a village gathering site in Ecuador.
The “Heart of Olean Mural” project is in collaboration with JCC, Tri-County Arts Council, Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, and various sponsors and donors.
In case of rain, the dedication will move inside to JCC’s Cutco Theater.
There is no need to RSVP for the event. Questions can be directed to Paula Fox Derwick at 716-373-5904 ext. 1112.
Donations are still being accepted for the project through Tri-County Arts Council. Visit tricountyartscouncil.org for more information.