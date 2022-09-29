'Heart of Olean'

The “Heart of Olean” mural will be dedicated at 1 p.m. Oct. 8.

 SUNY JCC

The “Heart of Olean Mural” is just about done, Jamestown Community College officials reported, and a dedication is set for Oct. 8

Work on the large-scale installation on the sides of the Library & Liberal Arts Center on the downtown campus began in May under the direction of world-renowned muralist Meg Saligman. Work has continued through the summer months on the four exterior walls of the Library & Liberal Arts Center building and will be completed in time for the dedication, set for 1 p.m..

 

