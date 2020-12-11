The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah began as the sun set on Thursday, but we make note of it today to wish Jewish folk everywhere a special holiday season.
We also note that at 3 p.m. Sunday, members of Temple B’Nai Israel on South Barry Street, led by lay leader Dr. David Shulman, will conduct the last “deconsecration” service for the building, followed by another service at a new location inside the former St. John’s School at 921 N. Union St. Extension.
As our Kate Day Sager reported earlier this week, the congregation, which has seen a dwindling of members over the years, sold the temple to Olean Community Theatre. The building, which was dedicated in September of 1929, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012.
Indeed, the history of Jewish families gathering in Olean essentially dates back to 1881, with the arrival of merchant Harris W. Marcus from Mobile, Ala.
Marcus found one Jewish family here when he arrived, but more soon followed, and he took the lead in forming a social organization for the families, first called the Olean Social Club. As the Jewish community grew, it formed the Olean Hebrew Association in 1894, changing its name to the Olean Hebrew Congregation in 1896.
Temple B’Nai Israel was completed in 1929 with Marcus, a prominent businessman in the city, as president of the congregation.
Regarding the holiday, eight candles of the hanukkiah, a special menorah or candle holder used just for the Festival of Lights, represent the eight nights that a single vessel of oil lasted when the Jewish people had to reconsecrate their defiled temple. In a word, a miracle.
The ninth candle stands tall in the center. It is the shamash, the helper or servant candle. It is the candle that is lit first, the one that is used to light all the others night by night until the whole menorah is shining bright and steady.
Remembering the miracle is the reason for the holiday, and yet the selfless service of the shamash is what makes it happen.
Perhaps there is something of a message in the tradition. In a year of pandemic, with its awful deaths, illnesses, economic damage and disruption of life in general, there has also been political and social upheaval — even violence.
It is a time when perhaps we could use a miracle. But barring that, we can assuredly continue to use the help and service of our neighbors and community members — from all walks of life and in different professions that have helped us get through this dark year.
We haven’t utterly collapsed, which perhaps is something of a miracle in itself. And with promising vaccines beginning to be distributed in the world, perhaps we are seeing a light at the end of a dark tunnel.
Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights. Here’s hoping we recall the “lights” that have been the good deeds in our communities throughout a trying year — and that the light of hope shines on a better future after this dark 2020.