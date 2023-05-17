Gus Macker three-on-three basketball tournament officials have extended the deadline for the June 2-4 tournament’s registration.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, the host organization, reported the entry deadline for teams interested in this year’s tournament are Monday at 11:59 p.m. for applications that are submitted online for internet entries.
To register online, go to www.macker.com. The entry fee must accompany the team application and paid by credit card. The entry fee for four player teams is $160. Offline applications can be brought to the Chamber no later than 3 p.m. Friday to be sent up with the others that the office has collected.
The Chamber anticipates having more than 160 teams and 6,000 spectators from a 100-mile radius to attend the 3-day event and see this as a great opportunity to showcase Olean.
“My blood pressure doesn’t do well this past week — with the slow uptick of the teams entering the tournament,” jokes Meme K. Yanetsko, the Chamber’s COO, as team counts were at 40 on May 5, 63 on May 9, 72 by Saturday and 94 teams by Monday.
“The Macker shows updates in real time on line for host cities,” she says. “It’s known that a Macker won’t be held if 100 teams aren’t signed up. Last year, the team count was similar — I believe that the make up of players are now focusing on one-sport throughout the year, many also may have other sports commitments, but we knew that, and we figured Jamestown held it in early June for many successful years.”
The tournament will take place on Delaware Avenue and North Barry Street. The tournament, based on basketball played in driveways throughout the U.S., will include players who have no experience to those who have played college and semi-professional basketball. Primarily based on their age and level of experience, players will be placed in divisions where they will be most evenly matched.
Depending on the number of teams placed in a specific division, players and the teams they’re on will be playing for first- and second- and third trophies. Also teams that finish last in their divisions could receive “Toilet bowl” trophies.
“If I were a betting person, I would say that we will be close to last year’s 125 teams entering the 2023 Olean Macker,” Yanetsko says.
The Macker budget for 2023 is based on 160 teams.
The sponsors of this year’s tournament are the 45 corporate partners of the Chamber. They fronted the $10,000 franchise fee to bring the tourney to town.
Organizers also are looking for volunteers to keep score, serve as referees, assist with water and food distribution, and help set up and tear down. To volunteer or for more information, contact the Chamber at (716) 372-4433 or info@oleanny.com.