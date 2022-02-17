This weekend marks the beginning of the 2022 Great Backyard Bird Count, a joint project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society and Birds Canada.
Set for Friday through Monday, the goal of the Great Backyard Bird Count is to pick a quiet location and watch birds for 15 minutes or longer, at least once over the four-day period. During the bird watching period, count all of the birds seen or heard.
Participants enter a new checklist for each new location or time of day during the four-day count. There are also tools and information on the GBBC website to help new and returning birders.
Participants can utilize one of the following tools to record and share their findings: For beginning bird admirers who are new to the count, the mobile app Merlin Bird ID app is an easy-to-use tool to save and record results from the bird watching experience. The Merlin Bird ID app is free and covers bird species from seven continents and is available in 12 languages.
A record number of participants joined the 2021 count, with an estimated 300,000 people submitted checklists reporting 6,436 species.
In the 2020 GBBC, only California submitted more bird checklists (20,715) than New York, which had 17,499 checklists. Pennsylvania was third with 15,254 checklists. Other top states were Texas, 13,193; Florida, 12,842; Virginia, 11,913; Ohio, 11,090; North Carolina, 10,335; Michigan, 9,647; and Washington, 8,471.
“The GBBC is about the birds, but it’s also about the people,” says David Bonter, the Cornell Lab’s co-director at the Center for Engagement in Science and Nature. “It’s clear from scientific studies that getting outdoors or connecting with nature — even watching or listening to birds from home — does people a lot of good.”
All participants are urged to watch birds safely as they begin or continue their own birding journey. That means following COVID-19 protocols for your area, not gathering in large groups, and wearing masks if you’re unable to remain at least six feet apart from others.