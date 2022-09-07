Average gasoline prices in New York have fallen 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Outlets in the Olean area remained at just less than $4.10/g for 87 octane as of Monday evening, down from about $4.25/g last week.
Prices in New York are 43.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 70.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2 cents in the last week and stood at $5.02 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, lowest price in the state to begin the week was $3.21/g while the highest was $4.99/g, a difference of $1.78/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75/g Monday. The national average is down 29.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 57.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $4.08/g, down about 10 cents from last week; Syracuse at $4/g, down 14.6 cents; and Rochester, $4.09/g, down 11.1 cents.
“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision (Sunday) to cut oil production.
He says, for now, price movements will be contingent on region, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as a BP refinery in Indiana has been shut down, impacting supplies.
“In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week, which should provide some additional relief,” De Haan says.