Average gasoline prices in New York have fallen 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.

Outlets in the Olean area remained at just less than $4.10/g for 87 octane as of Monday evening, down from about $4.25/g last week.

