New York gas prices have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.90/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of stations in New York.
The most common price found in Olean Monday was virtually identical, at one-tenth of a cent below $2.90 for a gallon of regular. The price has remained there for a little more than three weeks after it had increased 54 cents a gallon since mid-January.
Gas prices in New York are 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 60.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $2.61/g while the highest was $3.39/g, a difference of 78.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86/g Monday. The national average was up 9.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood at 95.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Some neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Buffalo, $2.82/g, down 1 cent since last week; Syracuse, $2.77/g, down 4.4 cents since last week; and Rochester, $2.85/g, down 0.7 cents from last week.
“Last week was a mixed bag for consumers at the pump as gas prices in half of states rose, while the other half saw declines, with March closing like a lamb after starting out like a lion,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices have shown signs of strength in the last few trading sessions, as OPEC agreed to raise oil production starting in May by a very modest 350,000 barrels per day.”
Overall, that’s a small increase in output as global demand continues to show strength in light of Covid-related improvements, De Haan adds.
“U.S. gasoline demand rose for the sixth straight week as consumers hit the road for Easter, and with demand growth likely to remain robust, we may see a second attempt at a run at a national average of $3 per gallon in the months ahead,” he says.