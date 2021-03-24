With Gov. Andrew Cuomo besieged by calls to step down or be impeached, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, has been more in the spotlight.
Should the governor step down or be removed from office, she is next in line to serve temporarily as governor — meaning she would be the first woman to hold the post and the first Upstate resident in the governor’s mansion since 1920.
And one has to go back even further in history to find a fellow Western New Yorker who served governor — a historical path that leads right here to Olean.
Frank Wayland Higgins lived in Olean when he was elected governor in November 1904; he served Jan. 1, 1905-Dec. 31, 1906. At the time, the governor’s term was two years.
Higgins was born in Rushford on Aug. 18, 1856. He grew up in Poughkeepsie and graduated from the Riverview Military Academy in 1873. He moved to Michigan in 1875 and started a successful mercantile business, but returned to New York in 1879 and joined his father’s company in Olean, operating small grocery stores Upstate.
By 1884, Higgins was running the business and speculating in mining and timber enterprises in the Midwest and West. He was elected in 1893 as a Republican to the State Senate, representing Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. He was elected lieutenant governor in 1902, under Benjamin B. Odell Jr., who was elected governor.
In 1904, Higgins received the nomination for governor, and with the support of the wildly popular President Theodore Roosevelt he prevailed.
Higgins supported small government and lower taxes, and there was a state treasury surplus of $11 million when he left office. His administration was marred, however, by gas and insurance scandals that revealed corruption between corporate business interests and the GOP. Higgins supported a progressive revision of the state insurance laws but was unable to maneuver among Republican power brokers, including Odell and Roosevelt, in the complex world of New York state politics.
Higgins declined to run for a second term and suffered a fatal heart attack in Olean on Feb. 12, 1907, six weeks after leaving office.
There are other connections to Western New York and the governor’s mansion in Albany.
Chautauqua County’s Reuben Fenton served two terms as the state’s 22nd governor, from 1865-68.
Fenton, born near Frewsburg, served in Congress as a Democrat but then was defeated and later helped form the Republican Party.
During his tenure as governor, Cornell University was founded; a free public school system was started; and relief measures were sanctioned that benefited veterans. Fenton lost the November 1868 election to John T. Hoffman, a Tammany-backed Democrat, but he later was elected to the U.S. Senate.
He died Aug. 25, 1885, in Jamestown.
Grover Cleveland was born in New Jersey, grew up in Fayetteville in Onondaga County and, as a young man, came to Western New York, first getting a job as a clerk with a Buffalo law firm and then being accepted to the bar.
He was later elected Erie County sheriff and then mayor of Buffalo. He served as governor from 1883-85, then as U.S. president from March 4, 1885-March 4, 1889, and again from March 4, 1893-March 4, 1897. He’s the only president in U.S. history to serve two nonconsecutive terms.
Horace White was born in Buffalo but graduated from high school in Syracuse before attending Cornell University and graduating from Columbia University Law School.
He established a practice in Syracuse and was later elected to several terms in the New York Senate. He was lieutenant governor of New York from 1909-10, elected on the Republican ticket with Charles Evans Hughes.
Hughes resigned in October 1910 when he was appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, and White succeeded to the governorship, remaining in office until the end of the year.