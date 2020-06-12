In a ceremony Friday at the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars State Headquarters, the new Pennsylvania State VFW Commander, Ronald J. Peters of Bradford, was inducted into service.
Peters, originally from Olean, previously served as the Pennsylvania Senior Vice Commander.
He served in the U.S. Army on active duty for 12 years, including serving as an armored cavalryman in Vietnam, eventually becoming a track commander. He later served as a drill sergeant at Fort Dix, N.J., for three years and a recruiter in Olean for six years.
Peters noted the devastating blow that COVID-19 has had on the small VFW posts across the state.
“Like any combat veteran we just need to adapt and overcome,” he says. “We must accomplish our mission of serving veterans, their families and our communities.”
One of the first official acts Peters made was to send a letter on behalf of the state VFW urging Gov. Tom Wolf to support any assistance to the veterans’ organization.
“With nearly 65,000 members, Pennsylvania has the largest VFW membership in the nation,” Peters writes. “With nearly 400 posts across the state some struggle to stay open in the best of times.”
Peters also notes the veteran’s outreach and services that the VFW provides to get veterans benefits and assistance.
“I am so honored and humbled to lead our great department,” Peters says. “God bless all of you. Now let’s go to work.”
SUNDAY is Flag Day. On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution stating that “the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white,” and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
According to histoy.com, more than 100 years later, in 1916, President Woodrow Wilson marked the anniversary of that decree by officially establishing June 14 as Flag Day.
Bernard Cigrand, a small-town Wisconsin teacher, originated the idea for an annual flag day, to be celebrated across the country every June 14, in 1885. That year, he led his school in the first formal observance of the holiday.
History.com notes that Cigrand, who later changed careers and practiced dentistry in Illinois, continued to promote his concept and advocate respect for the flag throughout his life.