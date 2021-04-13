The blue ribbon symbolizes more than 3.2 million children who are reported to Child Protective Services each year as being abused or neglected throughout the United States.
In an effort to address this problem and create greater public awareness and participation, the Enchanted Mountains Exchange Club is participating in a National Blue Ribbon Campaign for the prevention of child abuse.
Club members are distributing “tip cards” with blue ribbon pins for a donation of $1 in the Olean, Allegany and Salamanca area. In April, National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Exchange Club is joining hundreds of its fellow Exchange Clubs throughout the country to address child abuse and neglect.
Proceeds for this effort will benefit the Community Action Child Abuse Prevention Program. Blue ribbons can be obtained from the following locations: All American Financial Services and Insurance on Wayne Street in Olean and Community Bank at its Allegany, Olean and Salamanca locations.
Child abuse prevention was adopted in 1979 as the national project of The National Exchange Club. Since then, the National Exchange Club Foundation has organized a nationwide network of more than 100 Exchange Club Child Abuse Prevention Centers, and has helped approximately 1.7 million children and 691,000 families break the cycle of child abuse and neglect.
Each center participates in the Parent Aide Program. Parent aides are trained individuals who enter the homes of families at risk of abuse or where abuse has occurred.
For more information, contact Enchanted Mountains Exchange Club at PO Box 342, Olean, NY, 14760 or by phoning (716) 372-2999.